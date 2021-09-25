Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $49.65 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 365,622 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $49,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Ford Motor by 185.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

