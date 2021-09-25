Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $51.38 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214,013 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Newmont worth $51,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,975,000 after buying an additional 937,375 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 865,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,166,000 after acquiring an additional 742,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $46,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

