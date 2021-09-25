Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $51.64 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,399 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Altria Group worth $51,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,417 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $43,483,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,250,000 after purchasing an additional 736,625 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

