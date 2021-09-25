Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Synopsys worth $52,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,191,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,117,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $321.94 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $340.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.98.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.