Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $60,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $739.17 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $769.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $705.88. The company has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.86.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.