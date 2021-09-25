Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,776 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $58,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.03.

Shares of LMT opened at $349.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.