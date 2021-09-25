Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 14,832 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $52,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Square by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Square by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $262.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.33. The stock has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,165 shares of company stock worth $123,476,188. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

