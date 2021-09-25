Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 155,092 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 155,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $54,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after buying an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after buying an additional 3,120,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $65.02 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.