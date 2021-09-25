Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,734 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,734 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.18% of Atlassian worth $61,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Atlassian by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $413.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.19 and its 200 day moving average is $273.88. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $175.78 and a 12-month high of $420.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of -147.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

