Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 34,474 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,474 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Waste Management worth $59,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after purchasing an additional 186,769 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $154.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

