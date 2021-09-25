Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,909 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $64,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $612.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $608.35 and its 200 day moving average is $612.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $322.00 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

