Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,567 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $52,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.7% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 68,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $159.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

