MMOCoin (MMO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $451,883.02

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. MMOCoin has a market cap of $451,883.02 and $57.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

