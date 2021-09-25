Modern Investment Coin Price Down 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $396,811.03 and $408.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00020089 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001480 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

