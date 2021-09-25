Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.80.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,891,863.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,000 shares of company stock worth $117,458,920. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,684,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Moderna by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $430.14 on Friday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.15. The company has a market capitalization of $173.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.