ModiHost (AIM) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $149,551.15 and $27,983.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00053836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00121490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043527 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

