MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.37 on Top Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $89.78 million and approximately $541,312.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00003239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,170.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,860.12 or 0.06782220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00351194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.34 or 0.01203056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00109739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.76 or 0.00556676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.17 or 0.00524465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00317140 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.