Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.03 Billion

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $7.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.11 billion and the lowest is $6.91 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $28.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

