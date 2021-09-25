Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 6,647,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

