Monero Price Reaches $232.20 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Monero has a market cap of $4.18 billion and $198.48 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $232.20 or 0.00549098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001384 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,999,776 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

