MONK (MONK) Achieves Market Cap of $548,452.46

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market capitalization of $548,452.46 and approximately $515.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015847 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001353 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 228.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007326 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

