mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.54 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and $2.54 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00053774 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00121978 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012031 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00043472 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

MTA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

