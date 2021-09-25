mStable USD Market Capitalization Achieves $41.82 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.82 million and approximately $53,627.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00094747 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,716.15 or 0.99901488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00052599 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006750 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.70 or 0.00574625 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

