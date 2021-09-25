MU DANK (DANK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $118.00

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, MU DANK has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One MU DANK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. MU DANK has a total market capitalization of $330,246.68 and approximately $118.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MU DANK Profile

DANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,873,046 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

Buying and Selling MU DANK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MU DANK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MU DANK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MU DANK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

