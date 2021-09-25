MurAll Hits Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $88,465.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00121873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043310 BTC.

MurAll Profile

PAINT is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 8,967,642,372 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

