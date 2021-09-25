Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 3,285 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.37% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 333.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LRGE opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $59.64.

