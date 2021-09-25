Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,369 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OIH. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $190.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.29 and its 200-day moving average is $200.15. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $87.48 and a 1 year high of $248.09.

