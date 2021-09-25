Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,148 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

