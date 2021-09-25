Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $200.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.75 and a 1 year high of $200.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.