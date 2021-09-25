Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Mark Stevens grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $354.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.