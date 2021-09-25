Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $422.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.57. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.