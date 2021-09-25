Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,447 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88.

