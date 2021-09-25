Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $244.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $253.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.