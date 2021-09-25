Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 686.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 734,184 shares of company stock valued at $84,487,481. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTON stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Citigroup began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.