Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 2,099 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.