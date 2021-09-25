Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 112,785 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLE. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $315,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.