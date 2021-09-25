Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Capital International Investors increased its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,556,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $182.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.27 and a 200 day moving average of $187.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

