Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,547 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average of $131.48. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $107.72 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.