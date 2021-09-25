Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 4,181 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

