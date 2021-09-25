MXC (MXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.48 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, MXC has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a market capitalization of $69.08 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.96 or 0.00708332 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001212 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.18 or 0.01161563 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

