My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.09 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00004896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00070314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00106389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00141065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,675.77 or 0.99968477 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.22 or 0.06786764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.97 or 0.00765927 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

