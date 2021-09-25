Myriad (XMY) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $1,642.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Myriad has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,799,386,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

