Naka Bodhi Token Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $2,415.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00070525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00106408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00141187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,759.73 or 1.00006169 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.13 or 0.06780476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.00768829 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.