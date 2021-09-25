Name Change Token (NCT) Price Hits $0.0352 on Top Exchanges

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $50,192.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00053836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00121490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,764,035 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

