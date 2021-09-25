Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $1.30 on Major Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $19.19 million and $32,613.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00003055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,630.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.92 or 0.01198489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.89 or 0.00525180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00314779 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00055093 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000788 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.