National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,325 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of National CineMedia worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in National CineMedia by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National CineMedia by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.85. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on NCMI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

