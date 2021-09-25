NativeCoin (N8V) Price Tops $0.0154 on Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 62.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $382,349.05 and $1.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 75.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00166712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.00546907 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00018995 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00041907 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014556 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

About NativeCoin

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

