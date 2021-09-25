Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.16

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and traded as high as $21.00. Natuzzi shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 103,726 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a market cap of $230.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

