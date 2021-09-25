Neo (NEO) Market Cap Achieves $2.71 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $38.37 or 0.00090113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and $252.25 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002195 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00056686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00105054 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

