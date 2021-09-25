NEST Protocol Price Hits $0.0130 (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $26.13 million and $10.67 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00056721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00127840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043273 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.